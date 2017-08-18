Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

THE cry of "The English are coming!” will again be heard this month at Victory Village at Riverbend, medieval village located 12 kilometres west of Tiaro.

The village has grown steadily during the past year and now includes blacksmith, armoury, warehouses and thriving kitchen garden.

Next Sunday, August 27, Lord Terence and Lady Tonya Blake, will again host a medieval-styled fayre featuring Hervey Bay's Medieval Re-enactment Group, who will be demonstrating armed combat displays and an archery competition from 10am to 3pm.

For founder and Sergeant-at-Arms of Hervey Bay's Medieval Re-enactment Group, Nathan Richter, being leader of his own English-based medieval re-enactment group is a task and challenge he has enjoyed thoroughly during the past year.

"Our group is known as 'Fleau des Francais,' or translated in English, Scourge of the French. We base our interests and experiences on those during the Hundred Years War between the English and French in the 14th Century. Fleau des Francais has been an active re-enactment group for three years, and presently, we have thirty active members,” he said.

Fleau des Francais focuses on the everyday life of the English foot soldier and common archer and their families.

Lord and Lady Blake are excited to host this next fayre with the 'Fleau des Francais,' community groups including QCWA Tiaro Branch and Bauple Kids Club, local artisans and crafters.

"The Village comes alive with food and craft market stalls, re-enactors and visitors. It gives the public a small view of what life would have been like for our forebears in a small medieval village in 14th Century England,” said His Lordship.

Interested members of the public may like to visit Victory Village at Riverbend and see Fleau des Francais in action on Sunday August 27.

Entry fee for the day $5 for adults and secondary students, $2 for primary school students. For more information contact Victory Village at Riverbend on 0499343007.