Take a ride on the wild side in Sideshow Alley

HOLD ON: Sahra Ryan and Abby Schluter enjoy The Break Dance at last year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

FOR those adrenaline junkies out there, often the biggest drawcard at the Gympie Show is Sideshow Alley and, this year, they won't be disappointed.

Showman's Guild president Luke Hennessy said this year's show was attracting more rides than ever because it hadn't clashed with the Dubbo Show.

"You should get a large roll up due to the way the show dates have fallen in New South Wales this year. That means more equipment,” Mr Hennessy said.

"Often it's too much of a stretch for our members to get from Dubbo up there in time, but that's not the case this year.”

Mr Hennessy said we could expect "the full array from small kiddies' rides to the $3m Beast” which he described as "white knuckled action”.

He said The Beast was the tallest ride in the southern hemisphere and was a world-class attraction.

Parkz website describes it as a floorless frisbee/gryo swing-style ride with four sets of inward facing seats arranged in a square.

The seats rotate while the ride swings back and forth.

Aside from that, Mr Hennessy said up to 50 businesses were organised to complete Sideshow Alley including the biggest dodgems in Australia and the only separate car spinning rollercoaster in the country.

He said the friendly rivalry between the businesses would ensure consumers received high quality entertainment at really competitive prices.

"Our show rides' prices haven't raised in close to 10 years and pre-sell tickets can save consumers up to 20 per cent on what they will pay on the day,” he said.

Mr Hennessy and his family have been coming to the Gympie Show since 1963.

"We've been coming continuously every year - through wet weather, hot, cold, we've seen it all,” he said.

"You get a good flavour of country (at Gympie) and you're not too far from Brisbane.

"There's a strong agricultural feel, with every aspect of life in Gympie on display.

"That's what we want to see in a show.

"You've hit the nail on the head and it's a pleasure to be a part of that.”

Rides tickets are available for $25 for 30 tickets and can be bought either online at www.gympieshow.com.au, at the Show Office at the showgrounds or at ticket booths set up at Goldfield's Plaza and Central Shopping Centre until Wednesday.

What are some of the rides coming to Gympie?