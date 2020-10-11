Take a peek inside two incredible Dolphin Heads homes

This stunning property at 12 Ian Wood Drive, Dolphin Heads sold in July for $1.57 million. Picture: realestate.com.au

AN impressive six-bedroom beachfront home in Dolphin Heads has sold for $1.95 million off-market and site unseen.

Baileux Real Estate and Property Management director Benjamin Molineux said he had a buyer looking for that exact property.

“I had a Brisbane company contact me looking for a property exactly like that and they bought it, site unseen for $1,950,000,” he said.

The house was not listed for sale but when Mr Molineux approached the Sydney-based vendor, he was happy to sell.

The vendor said he bought the property seven years prior as a winter holiday house but it had not been used enough to justify the total refurbishment the house deserved after 35 years.

Since a Mackay solicitor built the home in the 1980s, the house has had only four owners.

The $1.95m sale went unconditional on Friday, October 2.

The three-level beachfront home has six bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two internal staircases, kitchen, three living areas, workshop, three-car garage and glass-enclosed entertaining area.

It is one of two incredible Dolphin Heads mansions to sell so far this financial year.

The Vickers Group sold a five-bedroom, four-bathroom stunner at 12 Wood Drive in July for $1.57 million.

The property has breathtaking 360 degree views of Dolphin Heads, the Coral Sea, Brampton, Keswick and St Bees Islands.

The 4103sq m allotment has its own private-tree lined driveway leading to secure car garaging for four vehicles.

The 605sq m executive home is spread over three levels and includes a media room, two dining areas and a master bedroom with ocean views.

A bar and entertaining area overlooks the beautiful grounds and in-ground pool.

