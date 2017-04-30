Take a magical garden tour around Gympie region

INSPIRING: No matter what kind of gardener you are, there'll be inspiration galore in three Gympie region gardens which are being opened on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, in conjunction with the annual Gympie Garden Expo at the showgrounds.

WHAT: Gympie Garden Expo.

Brimming with ideas and educational advice for the home gardener.

Plant and orchid displays to inspire and delight.

WHERE: Gympie showgrounds.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 8am-4pm.

Sunday, May 7, 8am-3pm.

ADMISSION: Adults $5, children free.

GARDENING enthusiasts are in for a real treat next weekend.

Three gardens will be open to the public next Saturday and Sunday, offering an inspirational mix to get everyone creative in the garden.

Admire the dedication and beauty in an expansive country garden that meanders through the property.

Enjoy quirky treasures set around magical ponds, art and natives in simple suburban backyards.

Open gardens are free to the public on Saturday, May 6, from 2-4pm and Sunday, May 7, from 9-11am.

Visit Andrew and Lynn Richardson at 2 Beresford Cres, Gympie, and last year's winner of the Town section, Marian Sillett, at 141 Pine St.

The 2016 overall champion gardeners, Lesley and Dell Kross, encourage people to take a country drive to visit them at 22 Eaton Rd, Wolvi.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their visits around the Gympie Garden Expo which aims to get gardeners fired up in the backyard. There will be a fantastic array of orchids and potted plants on display, markets with nifty tools, garden supplies and plants for collectors.

A special Q&A session with garden gurus Annette McFarlane and Tom Wyatt on Saturday at 1.30pm will answer those bugging questions, while Paul Plant will be hands-on all day Sunday with compost and the right soil mix.

For more detailed descriptions of gardens and guest speaker times visit www.gympiegardenexpo.com.au.