Take a look inside these expensive homes

Decked out with resort-style swimming pools, cinemas and ocean views some of fanciest homes on the market.

Decked out with resort-style swimming pools, cinemas and ocean views some of fanciest homes on the market.

Decked out with resort style swimming pools, cinemas, ocean views and pontoons - these are Moreton's most expensive homes up for grabs right now.

This amazing home at 5 Blake Court, Mount Samson is on the market again. Photo: INNOV8 Property.

5 Blake Court, Mount Samson

Last time this five-bedroom home was on the market in 2015 it sold for $5.25 million.

Spread across a 2.06ha block this home is one of the finest in the Samford region.

Featuring the finest of finishes and a 360 degree view around the surrounding mountain tops.

The home includes an amazing kitchen with stone benchtops with waterfall edges, mirrored splashback and SMEG appliances.

This amazing home at 5 Blake Court, Mount Samson is on the market again. Photo: INNOV8 Property

There are outdoor eating and entertaining areas, a heated Santorini style swimming pool with spa seat and a timber decked gazebo with two Queen size hanging day beds.

Inside there is a media room, that looks more like a Gold Class cinema - with a raised platform, individual recliners and a wall-mounted TV.

This amazing home at 5 Blake Court, Mount Samson is on the market again. Photo: INNOV8 Property

The master bedroom has a custom build walk-in robe, with a dressing table and free standing bath in the ensuite and a double shower.

While the agents have not listed the price they did warn it was "not for everyone".

AGENTS: The Michael Spillane Team and Ray White Samford

The multi-award winning home at 2 Louise Drive, Beachmere, is up for sale for more than $5 million. Photo: Acreage and Lifestyle Property

2 Louise Drive, Beachmere

This multi-award winning home, sitting on six acres at Beachmere, is on the market for offers over $5 million.

It is one of Beachmere's most luxurious homes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and room for 10 cars.

The multi-award winning home at 2 Louise Drive, Beachmere, is up for sale for more than $5 million. Photo: Acreage and Lifestyle Property

The multi-award winning home at 2 Louise Drive, Beachmere, is up for sale for more than $5 million. Photo: Acreage and Lifestyle Property

There is a media room, home office, guest wing, and plenty of room for entertaining.

Not to mention a solar heated lap pool and views over the ocean to Moreton Bay, Redcliffe, Moreton Island and Bribie Island.

There are plenty of other features throughout the home including his and hers walk in robes, a spa baths and a make-up room.

A party hut entertainment pavilion features a wood-fired pizza oven and BBQ station overlooking the dam.

This home at 41 Seaside Drive at Banksia Beach was named the 2018 Master Builders Queensland Home of the Year.

41 Seaside Drive, Banksia Beach

Named Kwilena, this Banksia Beach home was the 2018 Master Builders Queensland Home of the year in 2018.

With water views from almost every room, a pontoon and four beds, four bathrooms and room for four cars it is no surprise the owner is only taking offers over $4,999,999.

There are water views from almost every room at 41 Seaside Drive, Banksia Beach.

The home is an entertainer's paradise decked out with kitchen featuring Meile appliances, a butler's pantry, stone bench tops and touch controlled cupboards.

There is even a cinema.

Outside includes an open-air kitchen complete with a teppanyaki bar and barbecue.

The 20m lap pool also won the 2018 residential swimming pool of the year award.

Agent: Remax

10a Fortune Street, Scarborough

This five-bedroom beachfront mansion, on a 1156 sqm block, is on the market for $4.9 million.

There are seven bathrooms, room for three cars and breathtaking views over Moreton Bay.

The open plan means the kitchen, living and dining areas merge together creating a great entertaining space.

The impressive free standing bath inside 10A Fortune St, Scarborough

There is a spacious kitchen, saltwater infinity pool, media room, large games room with a built-in bar, office and a boatshed.

The infinity pool is the perfect place to relax.

The master bedroom features a walk-in robe and ensuite with a balcony.

NGU Real Estate

RELATED STORIES:

Redland's most expensive homes

Moreton's seven cheapest blocks of land

Major Moreton developments, worth billions, starting in 2021

45 Seaside Drive, Banksia Beach, is up for sale.

45 Seaside Drive, Banksia Beach

Designed by award-winning building designer Robin Payne and built by Mancorp Homes, this unique four bedroom home is up for sale for more than $3.5 million.

The 1039 sqm block overlooks Pumicestone Passage and includes a 15m pontoon.

45 Seaside Drive, Banksia Beach looks more like a resort than a home.

Featuring 100-year-old Blackbutt pillars, rivers rocks from the Pine River, a pool, spacious bedrooms and a master suite complete with a wet-bar, spa bath and walk-in dressing rooms this home is like living in a resort.

There is a large media room and open office area too.

AGENT: @Realty Bribie Island and Surrounds

This home at 36 Mariner Court, Newport has six bedrooms, a pool and two canal frontages.

36 Mariner Court, Newport

With two-canal frontages and a north-facing 1587 sqm block this Newport home is one of a kind.

The six-bedroom, four bathroom home, with room for four cars, is on the market for offers over $3.55 million.

It features a huge outdoor entertaining space, infinity pool, personal broadwalk, 70m of canal frontage and a 20m pontoon.

There is a media room decked out with a theatre sized LED screen and four of the six bedrooms have their own balcony.

A private and self-contained granny flat, with its own 15m pontoon, means there is plenty of room for visiting family and friends to stay.

AGENT: Kindred Real Estate

This impressive home at 5 Cannington Court, Samford Valley is up for sale for the first time since 2013.

5 Cannington Court, Samford Valley

It has been eight years since this six-bedrom home in the Samford Valley hit the market - selling in 2013 for just more than $2 million.

The home, on one hectare, is in a cul-de-sac in the Samford Royal Estate.

It features Tasmanian Blackwood timber floors and feature walls, hand crafted stone walls and an indoor Zen garden.

This house at 5 Cannington Court, Samford Valley is on the market for the first time since 2013.

There is an indoor Chef's kitchen for those looking to entertain, media room with a projector screen, infinity edge pool and of course views over the surrounding mountains.

The home includes a master suite, four bedrooms and a self-contained guest quarters.

This house at 5 Cannington Court, Samford Valley features an impressive pool.

There is also an eight-car collector's garage including space for a home gym and an additional four-car remote lock up garage.

AGENT: Craig Doyle Real Estate

Originally published as Take a look inside Moreton's most expensive homes