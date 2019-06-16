Menu
Mount Isa's Kirra White and Dave Beattie can't wait for a shot at $1 million for the Outback Master Golf Hole-in-one competition.
Take a drive to Roma and win $1 million

by Jeremy Pierce
16th Jun 2019 11:23 AM
You want to see Queensland's Outback, and win $1m at the same time? This is your chance.

The inaugural Outback Queensland Masters golf series tees off at Roma on Monday and if ever one ball could change it all, this is it.

The six-event country tour culminates in an incredible shot at $1 million for nailing a hole in one on the last tee of the final competition at Mount Isa on July 28.

The partnership between Tourism and Events Queensland and Golf Australia aims to encourage more tourists to visit the Outback and so far it seems to be working, with entries from as far away as southern NSW, Victoria and even South Australia.

The tour is open to any amateur golfer of any level, though competitors must play two of the first five events to be eligible for a shot at the million-dollar hole in one on the 18th hole at Mount Isa.

The 18th is normally a 306m par four but organisers have converted it in to a 150m par three for the promotion.

The contest has been the talk of the town around Mount Isa's golfing community.

Mining driller Dave Beattie, a former club captain at the local golf club, just nailed his first-ever hole in one a few weeks ago and said he would love to repeat the feat for a cool million bucks.

"It'd be beautiful, wouldn't it," he said. "It's definitely got the members talking."

Ladies' captain Kirra White, who has hit two aces in her lifetime, said it was "incredibly exciting" to think a local amateur could soon pocket such a massive payday.

Entries are open up until the day of the competition, with tournaments slated for Roma, Charleville, Longreach, Winton and Boulia over the coming six weeks before the Mount Isa finale.

