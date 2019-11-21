Menu
Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.
Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.
Tail of courage emerges from bushfire disaster

21st Nov 2019 2:57 PM
THREE Queensland police officers have come to the aide of a Sunshine Coast family who had made a desperate plea to save her dogs from a bushfire zone.

Senior Constable Gary Hall, Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew and Senior Constable Myles Atherton pulled the dogs Lottie and Violent from their Cooroibah home as the blaze raged just metres away.

Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.
Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew with Lottie and Violet.

Owners fret for pets left in the line of fire

Senior Constable Brew said they knew they had to move fast because they were inside the fire restricted zone.

"When we arrived, there were flames directly opposite the pets' family's house," Senior Constable Brew said.

"It's so fortunate that we were able to arrive in time and had the capacity to go straight there and help."

The police officers were alerted to the plight of the dogs after the family made a plea on social media during the worst of the Cooroibah fire emergency.

Following the rescue, contact was able to be made with the local woman who was completely unaware that her precious pups had been saved.

Senior Constable Hall called her and let her know that both Lottie and Violet were safe and with police.

A meeting point in a safe location was organised for the dogs' owners to be able to collect them.

