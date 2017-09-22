30°
TAFE lease remains in limbo

Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie)
Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie) Frances Klein
by Shelley Strachan

A GLIMMER of hope that Deputy Premier Jackie Trad had taken an interest in the empty Gympie TAFE building fiasco appeared to get snuffed out this week.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett's campaign to get the State Government to approve a request by the USC to take over the lease on the unused building has been met with stalling and/or silence for two years.

Mr Perrett's frustration spilled over last week when he said Ms Trad had given the false impression that all the USC had to do was lodge an application for the lease.

This has been done - three times since 2014. Ms Trad's office was asked for a comment on this, and to claims "the Minister (D'Ath) has continuously, deliberately and wilfully refused to grant that lease” but it never came.

Mr Perrett this week formally invited Ms Trad to inspect the site with him. After initially giving the impression this might happen, Ms Trad's office has said the matter is the portfolio of Ms D'Ath and that he should take it up with her.

Topics:  gympie tafe jackie trad tafe tony perrett usc

