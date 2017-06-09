Tackling the big issues in the Gympie region

THIS week I have met with dozens of people in Gympie to help tackle two of the biggest issues faced in the region - jobs and mental health.

On Monday, I spoke to about 30 representatives from local businesses, at Gunabul Homestead at an information session on the Coalition Government's $20 million Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Package, and I also presented at the Gympie Regional Growth forum yesterday.

It was encouraging to see such a strong level of interest from local businesses, and discuss how the jobs package will deliver practical means to help these businesses create jobs that the Gympie region desperately needs.

Many people in the community have good ideas about how to provide opportunities for regional innovation and growth, and I look forward to helping some of those suggestions come to fruition.

On Wednesday, I was pleased to announce a new headspace mental health service will be established at Gympie to provide vital early intervention services for our young people.

One in four young Australians are affected by mental illness including depression and anxiety, and we know that a disproportionate number of these are in regional areas like Gympie, so it is vital that we reduce the stigma attached to mental illness and make sure our kids get the support they need.

The $20 million Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Package and this new headspace service show the Federal Government is taking this region seriously, and tackling some of the most important issues faced in this region.