Table leaders battle for top spot on new Gympie cricket wicket

Cricket: The fierce rivalry between Harlequins and Colts will ignite again when the two sides clash on the new Gympie wicket this Saturday.

The top-of-the-table clash is set to be the first game in the Gympie Regional Cricket Association to be played on Keith Manthey Oval (Gabba 1).

Harlequins’ strong batting line-up and Colts’ bowling should make for an even contest.

Colts captain and batsman Guy Preston said the team should be full strength.

“We will have a full team with two reserve graders coming up for a game,” he said.

“We will look to bowl them out cheap and make the runs.”

The reigning premiers, Colts made 278 on Kozminsky Oval last Saturday against Wests but there is some unpredictability with the new wicket.

“Our target was 300 before the game (against Wests) but being a new wicket this will be a different story,” Preston said.

“We are expecting it to play a bit differently, so the balls will be popping a little bit. Harlequins have batsmen and we have bowlers so the game is going to be pretty even.

“It is exciting to play on the new ground and hopefully there is a bit of a crowd. Always good playing Harlequins; they bring a good tough game.”

For table leaders Harlequins, the game plan is simple:

“We are just trying to get the ‘W’,” captain Shaun Ringuet said.

“The boys are keen to get out there and get one over them.”

With a few injured bowlers, the Harlequins batsmen need some time at the crease.

“With the bat Aaron (Muir) can step up. He has scored a few runs this season and hopefully last week (duck against Valleys) was a one-off event,” Ringuet said.

“We have a couple guys injured. Kurt Beutel (bowler) is out and Will Gear hurt his back but he might play this weekend but we do not know what his full duties will be and Andy Batten is out for rep duties. Everyone knows what they have to do but we will see what happens with the new wicket.”

To cheer on your team, be at Keith Manthey Oval at 12.30pm.