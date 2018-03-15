T-Dub goes fast and furious to break world record

FAST & FURIOUS: Tony Woodrow (T-Dub) is pulling out all the stops for his next rap film clip.

FAST & FURIOUS: Tony Woodrow (T-Dub) is pulling out all the stops for his next rap film clip.

FOREVER pushing the boundaries, Gympie-raised rapper T-Dub will be making music history this Sunday when he shoots his latest film clip at the Gold Coast.

The rapper, in conjunction with producer Paul Stevens will be filming a world record breaking 200 modified cars in the one clip for up and coming rap song Cruisin'.

The venture will be the biggest scale production the duo have collaborated on, bringing a large crew of cameraman, drone operators and technicians together who have worked individually on T-Dub projects before.

When the two car enthusiasts put the Fast and the Furious-inspired idea out to T-Dub's fan base they were blown away by the response from interested car lovers offering their vehicles.

"It's gone totally ballistic viral,” Mr Stevens said.

"Every car that turns up will be in the music video - we can put a lot in four minutes.”

Fifty cars will be used on the main set, Mr Stevens said, while the whole fleet including a range of Holdens, Fords and Japanese Domestic Market cars will feature side by side.

Car-owners will not be left out either - with the invitation to be part of the giant group dance scene being shot on set at The Bullet Performance Centre with a live DJ on the day.

T-Dub, aka Tony Woodrow who grew up in Gympie and now lives on the Sunshine Coast, has been steadily gathering a following on YouTube, with some of his songs reaching upwards of 300,000 views.

"It's us wanting to constantly fine-tune our product,” he said of the project which is the tenth collaboration between him and Stevens.

The Mr Stevens said, strays from T-Dub's usual style and is flavoured with more bop and bounce.

"Everything you see is entertainment,” Woodrow said of his works.

"I like to play different characters. You never see the real me. The real me is Tony.

"I do it because I can't see myself working 9-5.”



What: T-Dub's Cruisin music video filming

Where: The Bullet Performance Centre

2 Ant Rd, Yatala

When: Must be there by 7.30am Sunday March 18, for your car to be in the clip