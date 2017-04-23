T-Dub: Could this Gympie rapper go global?

HE'S the Gympie-bred rapper who's gained big attention for his latest raunchy music clip, Take Off Your Clothes, but despite a reaction of negativity to the clip on social media, T-Dub, aka Tony Woodrow is not slowing down.

In fact it's fuelling him says the Youtube star's video producer Paul Stevens who was shooting the pair's latest collaboration on an island mansion at Noosa on the weekend.

"There's worse videos on the internet," Stevens says of the clip featuring scantily clad women in suggestive poses that gained 87 000 views on YouTube from around the world in its first two weeks of release.

Stevens, a Gold Coast-based commercial photographer with 35 years in the industry says while the tall poppy is alive and well it's water off a duck's back.

"If at the end of the day you are getting some kind of reaction from people - then you've done your job."

"Any artists that puts yourself out there becomes public property."

"It's a bloke from Gympie - he's making a sound - he's making some waves - hallelujah."

Stevens and T-Dub's working relationship began a few years ago when the kindred spirits hit it off after the 'tall, lanky guy in gansta gear' turned up uninvited to one of Stevens' model shoots.

"He's incredibly talented."

Now producing a music video every two months, Stevens says they are the "only blokes who do consistency out of the Sunshine Coast", where Woodrow now lives.

A clip shot on a Gympie property in February, titled Pappa was a Rap Star, is the world's first music clip entirely shot on a Phantom 4 done.

"Until I met Tony he was boxed into gansta rap and now we're getting him into a real commercial environment," Stevens says.

"Eventually someone will take notice and see that the consistency is there and someone in high places is going say he is brand-able."

He said while Take Off Your Clothes has definitely got people talking, the Gympie product has more to him than just producing the risque.

Stevens says Woodrow is driven by his past, where he's seen his friends fall by the wayside as victims to the ice epidemic.

T-Dub's 'old crew' who the rapper says are mostly gone. Contributed

"He wants to better himself - he doesn't do it for the applause, he does it for himself.

"I believe in Tony because there's a shining star that's gong to explode down the horizon.

"To have something as exciting as this come out of Gympie - you don't know - in five years time he might be on the world stage."