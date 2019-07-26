T-dub claims are a joke, make Gympie look like utter fools

T-Dub now and (inset) as a young boy in Gympie.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHEN is The Gympie Times going to stop letting a wannabe rap artist fool them into writing bull---- articles to help promote his music?

I am talking about this T-dub guy. The article about Ice T getting behind him is the biggest joke ever as he paid through a site called www.cameo.com to have a script read.

Also, do you really think someone as famous as Snoop Dogg really cares what some nobody from the Sunshine Coast really states about him?

How about stop making your paper and the town of Gympie look like utter fools? How about found some articles on some of the real upcoming artists of Gympie?

JASON MCKENZIE,

MONKLAND