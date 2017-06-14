System struggles with so many charges

THE Queensland justice system faces some difficulties coping with the large area involved in a series of crimes from Rockhampton to the Sunshine Coast, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

A police prosecutor said the allegations against four people were in so many jurisdictions it was hard to determine where they should be heard. The four were remanded to Maroochydore Magistrates Court next month on a total of more than 140 charges.

Among the charges are some linked to an alleged attempted robbery at the Glenwood service station, a claimed high-speed car chase through Gympie and a foiled alleged break-in at Cooroy in which a police officer was allegedly injured.

Tamaree man Harley James Grambower, 23, was remanded to July 7 on more than 40 charges including arson, attempted robbery, dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful possession of weapons, disqualified driving, unlawful use of motor vehicles, possession of drugs, drug utensils and tainted property, stealing, wilful damage and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Also on July 7, Jessica May Leis, 28, of Gympie, will face more than 50 breaches of bail on top of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson, burglary and drug trafficking. Joseph George Leis, 19 and Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 25, both of Gympie, were remanded to July 3 to face other multiple charges (Ashley Leis - burglary, drug possession, stealing, arson and perjury; Joseph Leis - perjury, dangerous driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.