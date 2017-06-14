24°
News

System struggles with so many charges

Arthur Gorrie
| 14th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Justice system struggles with crime spree allegations
Justice system struggles with crime spree allegations file

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland justice system faces some difficulties coping with the large area involved in a series of crimes from Rockhampton to the Sunshine Coast, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

A police prosecutor said the allegations against four people were in so many jurisdictions it was hard to determine where they should be heard. The four were remanded to Maroochydore Magistrates Court next month on a total of more than 140 charges.

Among the charges are some linked to an alleged attempted robbery at the Glenwood service station, a claimed high-speed car chase through Gympie and a foiled alleged break-in at Cooroy in which a police officer was allegedly injured.

Tamaree man Harley James Grambower, 23, was remanded to July 7 on more than 40 charges including arson, attempted robbery, dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful possession of weapons, disqualified driving, unlawful use of motor vehicles, possession of drugs, drug utensils and tainted property, stealing, wilful damage and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Also on July 7, Jessica May Leis, 28, of Gympie, will face more than 50 breaches of bail on top of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson, burglary and drug trafficking. Joseph George Leis, 19 and Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 25, both of Gympie, were remanded to July 3 to face other multiple charges (Ashley Leis - burglary, drug possession, stealing, arson and perjury; Joseph Leis - perjury, dangerous driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Gympie Times

Topics:  car chase cooroy glenwood gympie court hold-up justice system rockhampton yeppoon

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Phone text abusers get the message - in court

Phone text abusers get the message - in court

Court gives messages a real message on DV orders

Our 'big fat nothing': Perrett's take on state budget

JOBS QUESTION: Gympie's Opposition MP Tony Perrett says the devil will be in the detail of jobs promises for Gympie region in the budget.

Perrett says budget is a rehash and Gympie gets nothing new

Gympie's Jillaroo Jess musters up internet fame

STATION HAND TO TELEVISION: Jessica Edwards, aka Jillaroo Jess, moved from Gympie to the Pilbara and will feature in a television program about outback life in the Western Australian outback.

From Gympie to national television

QLD Budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Gympie, Wide Bay regions

The Double Island Point Light house sits atop the rocky cliff looking over the Coral Sea.

Gympie will share in 3000 jobs supported by the Queensland Budget.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

New Imbil store a symphony of simplicity

Charmaine Tyrie amid the magic of the soon-to-open Tranquility and Simplicity Boutique in Imbil.

"Laid back” nature of town key for owner Charmaine Tyrie.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

CARRIE Bickmore has fought back tears, telling viewers: “I have been absolutely gutted” over backlash she received for promoting her beanie appeal.

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

GREENER PASTURES

Lot 1 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This beautiful 7.579ha (18.7 acres) of fully fenced green rolling pastures on the Mary River is now on the market. Situated only 5 minutes from Gympie CBD on...

A RARE FIND!!

855 Eel Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

House 3 1 5 $359000

Have you been looking for an acreage property just minutes from town? Then I have the property for you and believe me properties like these don't come up all the...

ELEVATED AND EAST OF GYMPIE

29 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This is 21 acres of country living at its best! Only 12 kilometres east of Gympie, on the road to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay. Approximately 68 kilometres to...

ACREAGE OPPORTUNITY

183 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 $239,000

You can't look past this 5 acre (approximately) property located 50 kilometres from Gympie and 4 kilometres from Kilkivan. The home is set back from the road and...

COMMANDING ATTENTION!!

38 Church Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 3 2 Expressions of...

This outstanding home has an interesting history and commands attention from its elevated position overlooking Gympie and with amazing views out to distant...

Quality, Class and Style

5/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $495,000

Absolutely stunning, fully furnished, ground floor, luxurious unit, this truly is the perfect place to unwind and relax. Located on irreplacable real estate...

Owner Wants Sold

10/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $550,000

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this stunning beach side complex, the popular...

time 2 make the tree change!

L533 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $63,750!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

SECLUDED RETREAT

Lot 1 Dobbos Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Rural 4 2 $660,000

It is my privilege to present this Unique property located in the Gympie District. I am a local 3rd Generation local agent working in the Gympie and surrounding...

a great place 2 own!

68 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $319,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA: Low set, modern brick and colour bond 4 bed, 2 bathroom home on 1.5 acres of land in the countryside. FOUND: 68 Settlement Road, Curra! This...

Five houses in the Gympie region for under $200,000

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie, price $189,000.

Looking to break into the market? Check out these bargains.

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!