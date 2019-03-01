System failure a sickening matter of life and death

Mason Lee, who was found dead at a home at a Caboolture house about 12.30am on June 11, suffering from horrific injuries from head to toe, and investigators believe he may have been dead for hours before triple zero calls were made.

Mason Lee, who was found dead at a home at a Caboolture house about 12.30am on June 11, suffering from horrific injuries from head to toe, and investigators believe he may have been dead for hours before triple zero calls were made.

THE destruction being wrought on Cooloola Coast beaches this weekend will take time to recover from.

Oma has whipped up 8m seas at Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point, and the gale-force winds have added to the relentless pounding.

The overnight change in Oma's behaviour yesterday put paid to the imminent assault on supermarkets' bread and milk supplies, with the chance of decent rain disappearing in a shimmer of sea spray.

While it is good to be spared the potential destruction of a cyclone, I know I speak for many primary producers in saying the failure of Oma to deliver a solid drenching before the arrival of our traditionally drier months is disappointing, scary even.

From one disappointing system to another, and yet again this week we have been horrified by the details of missed opportunities to protect and save the life of an innocent, defenceless child.

The gut-wrenching, sickening abuse and neglect that little Mason Lee was subjected to by his despicable mother and stepfather is almost incomprehensible.

To call these people animals is unfair to animals, who take care of their young. These people are not fit to walk among us.

Unfortunately, they are not alone. There seems to be many adults out there incapable of not abusing young life, much less nurturing it.

Society is sickened and angered by the abject failure of the system to act and save Mason Lee.

If authorities continue to fail to address this issue and to place higher priority on our children and less priority on idiotic politics, the people will grow even more restless.

Something is broken in our society.

Why weren't the police brought in? What does the Department of Child Safety have to say for itself?

Throw these monsters in jail and then throw away the key, don't just give them a slap on the wrist.

Politicians can act quickly if the mood takes them (on things far less important). Why do they continue to fail on issues like social welfare?

It is not good enough.