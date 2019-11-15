Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rungnapha Kanbut leaving court in April during her trial. She was today jailed for eight years. Picture: AAP
Rungnapha Kanbut leaving court in April during her trial. She was today jailed for eight years. Picture: AAP
News

Sydney woman kept two sex slaves

by Sarah McPhee
15th Nov 2019 5:30 PM

A woman who forced two Thai nationals into sex slavery in Sydney, subjecting them to severe mistreatment and prison-like conditions, has been jailed.

Rungnapha Kanbut, 57, was found guilty by a jury in May of two counts each of possessing a slave, exercising powers of ownership over a slave and dealing with the proceeds of crime greater than $10,000.

Her NSW District Court trial heard she told two Thai women when they arrived to live with her in Australia, in 2004 and 2005 respectively, they each had a $45,000 debt to pay off and would do so through their sex work.

Both victims told the jury Kanbut took their passports and they weren't returned until they'd paid off the sum of money.

 

Rungnapha Kanbut leaving court in April during her trial. She was today jailed for eight years. Picture: AAP
Rungnapha Kanbut leaving court in April during her trial. She was today jailed for eight years. Picture: AAP

 

A lengthy Australian Federal Police investigation culminated in the woman's arrest in 2017 when she returned to the country from abroad.

During her trial, a court heard the two women were kept "effectively in a prison without bars" by Kanbut, who is a Thai National and Australian resident.

 

Rungnapha Kanbut leaving court in April during her trial. She was today jailed for eight years. Picture: AAP
Rungnapha Kanbut leaving court in April during her trial. She was today jailed for eight years. Picture: AAP

 

One of her victims, a 37-year-old woman who can't be named for legal reasons, detailed the horrific abuses she endured.

She had been forced by "Rung" to place a sea sponge in her vagina during her period so that she could keep working.

"I will have to live with the scar of this experience for the rest of my life," she said in her victim impact statement. "Even if I try to forget about it, it is still me.

She and the other woman were made to hand over all money. There were often forced to see up to 10 'clients' a day.

Today, Kanbut was sentenced in Parramatta District Court to eight years in jail. She will be eligible for parole in 2024.

More Stories

jailed sex slaves sydney thai

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

        premium_icon Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

        Crime IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes have unfolded on the Bruce Highway when armed police took down alleged car thieves after a wild chase.

        Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

        premium_icon Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

        News A CANCER diagnosis has inspired a Gympie mother of five to study Nursing Science...

        The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

        premium_icon The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

        News Small fire breaks out in squatter’s shed right next to Bruce Highway in Gympie...

        FILTHY WITH FUEL: Gympie firey slams lack of control burns

        premium_icon FILTHY WITH FUEL: Gympie firey slams lack of control burns

        News A rural firefighter who spent 15 hours fighting the Black Snake fire has described...