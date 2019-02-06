Menu
A Mosman woman has been crushed by 210kg of glass inside her home. Picture: Channel 9
News

Woman crushed by 210kg of glass

6th Feb 2019 7:53 AM

A Sydney woman has been rushed to hospital after she was crushed by more than 200kg of glass inside her home.

The 41-year-old Mosman woman was at her north shore home around 7pm last night when seven panes of glass, each weighing 30kg, fell on top of her.

Paramedics rushed to the home, treating the woman for serious and multiple injuries to her legs, hips and pelvic region.

Two crews from NSW Ambulance and a Fire and Rescue truck attended, helping to pull the panes of glass off the woman.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

