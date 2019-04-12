Diabolical records fall in Swans disaster

Sydney has crashed to its fourth consecutive loss at the SCG for the first time since 2000 as their season reached breaking point in their loss to Melbourne on Thursday night.

The Swans led by 22 points in the second quarter but were smashed in the second half to fall to a 22-point loss - their third defeat of the season.

The inexplicable struggles on their own ground will be particularly concerning for under fire coach John Longmire.

They have lost six of their last seven at the SCG and won just five of 14 at home since the start of the 2018 season.

Incredibly it was star forward Lance Franklin's first career loss to Melbourne after 15 consecutive wins against the Demons, dating back to his rookie season in 2005.

Franklin's off-night with the boot, where he finished with 1.3 and had several long-range attempts drop in the goal square, was reflected all over the park.

Equally as concerning for Longmire is that his team was smashed 133-153 in contested possessions - something the club was once able to pride itself on.

They were also walloped 73-13 in the hitouts.

Footy greats Garry Lyon and Tim Watson on Friday morning highlighted the alarming form slump of Swans star Luke Parker as one of the reasons the club is struggling to win the football.

"John Longmire talked about their midfield last night and I thought that's where they got completely outplayed," Watson told SEN Breakfast.

"The guys that have been their mainstays, (Josh) Kennedy, I don't think he had any impact on the game.

"Parker's had no impact on any game I've seen him play this year at all.

"We spoke to John Longmire at the beginning of this season and he talked about the players that they are developing and that type of thing.

"They are going to take a while before they become stars of the game and are able to take over that huge mantle that's going to be left when some of those mainstays depart, so they've got some work to do."

Lyon said the Swans need Parker to find another gear.

"He's struggled this year, Parker," the Melbourne great told SEN.

"But they need a lift from Parker.

Luke Parker and is feeling every bit of that 1-3 start to 2019.

"He has been the heart and soul, he has been then one that's been a big ball winner but also able to go forward and kick goals.

"He looks well down on his output of years gone by."

The Swans' fragile defence is yet another concerning element that will keep Longmire awake at night this week.

The Demons at one point in the second quarter had kicked 4.2 from six entries inside their forward fifty.

Longmire said after the game the Swans also won't be able to count on star defender Nick Smith returning any time soon.

Sydney's backline was missing their three most senior players and almost 800 games of experience with organiser Jarrad McVeigh key defender Heath Grundy and Smith all out.

McVeigh will miss up to two months with a quadriceps injury and Grundy at least another week or two with a back issue.

Smith, who invariably takes the opposition's best small forward, hasn't played since round 21 last year.

"He's still got some issues with his hamstring, so we're unsure about that at the moment, we don't have a return date for Nick," Longmire said.

"It's a different looking back six but that's part of the evolution of the footy club."

- with AAP