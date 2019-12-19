The 'best chips' guy decided to pizza toppings and its yummo

“The 100 per cent accurate pizza power rankings. Don’t bother commenting, this isn’t up for discussion.' The List King strikes again - here's his best pizzas.

He doesn't like people to question his lists because he always thinks he's right.

Now Sydney dad Bruno Bouchet has unveiled his pizza toppings list.

His recent hot chip ranking caused quite the stir and already people aren't sure about Mr Bouchet's pizza verdicts.

The self-proclaimed "List King" has ranked the supreme and prosciutto with rocket as the number ones and Hawaiian, Mexican and garlic prawn at the bottom.

The List King ranks pizza toppings.

But that didn't stop people letting him know what they thought of his choices.

"This is more disappointing than The Phantom Menace," wrote one man.

"Prosciutto and rocket? Lettuce on a f**kin pizza? Hang up the crown mate," wrote another.

Another wrote, "Sorry mate but those top pizzas are hipster s**t".

One woman just put several vomiting emojis.

But this time, overall, most people agreed with the list.

"Perfect every time! You are the king for a bloody good reason! ALL HAIL LIST KING," wrote one man.

"This is 100% accurate. Once again #TheListKing has nailed it," wrote another.

Some questioned why the pepperoni wasn't higher and said caprioska should be included.

Earlier this month The List King revealed his hot chip rankings and many were torn.

His results put Hungry Jack's and Grill'd at the top and Nando's and KFC at the bottom, with Red Rooster and McDonald's in between.

The List King ranks hot chippies.

He told Daily Mail Australia he spent two months doing research, going to McDonald's alone for 30 days, twice a day, to see how consistent their chips were.

"The list is the result of months of research and analysis, so it'll be 100 per cent correct and not up for debate," he said.

"For an entire week, I ate two servings of fries from Hungry Jack's and could never find a bad word to stay about them. Consistently the greatest chips you'll ever have.

"Hungry Jack's chips aren't pretending to be anything gourmet, they're just the old-fashioned chip done to absolute perfection."

Mr Bouchet has also put together rankings for 90s school trends.

He put pogs and tamagotchi at the top and marbles and slap bands at the bottom, with yoho diabolo and tazos in between.

The List King ranks 90s schoolyard trends.

