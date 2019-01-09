Sydney 'con men' accused of big Gympie rip-offs

BAIL REFUSED: A Sydney man has been refused bail in Gym,pie Magistrates Court after being charged with fraud and related offences.

GYMPIE police are investigating two alleged fake tradies accused of ripping off the region's elderly, frail and vulnerable.

One of them, Charles Jacob Caston, claimed partial illiteracy and was remanded without bail in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, when he appeared on charges including fraud and forgery.

But it was disqualified driving that brought him undone.

Mr Caston appeared in custody and did not enter a plea to the charges against him.

"I hope you're telling me the truth when you say you can't read. We have a lot to do today,” magistrate Chris Callagan told Mr Caston before reading the police allegations aloud.

The court was told Mr Caston, 28, of the Sydney suburb of Mt Pritchard, and his brother Reenarto were co-accused in a case which, at this stage, involves alleged rip-offs totalling about $60,000.

Police said Charles Caston had been involved in charging a Gympie woman $42,700 for painting her house over three days last August and $12,000 for pest spraying that took "an hour or two”.

The woman had declined another offer to install snake repellent lights for $3000.

The paint work was "extremely poor quality” and the pair were also not licensed pest controllers, the court was told.

The matter came to official attention when someone added a zero to a $400 cheque, making it $4000, an amount the victim did not have in her account.

Mr Caston did not deny police claims that he was wanted in New South Wales and Victoria on matters including failing to appear in court and for dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit by deception.

Police were still seeking Reenarto Caston but had found Charles Caston at Kybong.

Mr Callaghan remanded him in custody to February 4.