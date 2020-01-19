Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wild waves crashing into rocks send beachgoers scrambling for safety at Noosa Fairy Pools last year. Photo Lachie Millard
Wild waves crashing into rocks send beachgoers scrambling for safety at Noosa Fairy Pools last year. Photo Lachie Millard
Breaking

Head, spinal injuries in swimming hole nightmare

Shayla Bulloch
18th Jan 2020 3:59 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5pm:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to fly three injured swimmers to hospital after they were knocked into rocks by a wave.

A man in his 20s suffered head and suspected spinal injuries.

Another man around the same age suffered a knee injury. A woman also suffered unknown injuries.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics are on scene but could not logistically remove all patients safely.

BREAKING:

PARAMEDICS rushed to a popular Sunshine Coast swimming spot where a group of people have been injured on rocks.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Fairy Pools at Noosa Heads about 3.45pm to reports three people were knocked into rocks by a huge wave.

All three people suffered gashes over their bodies.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
breaking news fairy pools noosa heads qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        premium_icon Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        News A wildlife conservation group is concerned with domesticated dogs threatening the koala population in the Mary Valley.

        Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        premium_icon Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        Crime A man was allegedly punched in the face after an attempted break and enter at a...

        VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        premium_icon VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        News It’s the Hairstyle of the Gods, but only one man will claim the ultimate glory –...

        ‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

        premium_icon ‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

        News Frustrations arise over transparency of Rattler finances after candidate Tim Jerome...