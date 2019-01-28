Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning.
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning. Rachel Vercoe
News

Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Jan 2019 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN YET another incident to strike Moonee Beach this summer, two people were required to be rescued after they were swept out to sea in the early morning.

The swimmers were swept out from the creek mouth at around 6.40am.

Coffs Harbour Council Lifeguards responded, however the swimmers had already been saved by two surfers.

The lifeguards took to social media today to warn locals and visitors about swimming in creek mouths.

"Another incident at Moonee Beach early this morning which thankfully had a good result highlights how dangerous swimming in creek and river mouths on an outgoing tide can be," the post read.

The creek mouth saw the death of four men in December last year.

Ghouseuddin Mohhamed, 45, Syed Rahath, 35 and Junaid Mohd Abdul, 27, from western Sydney drowned after they were swept out to sea.

Within just five days, a 60-year-old Swiss national drowned at the notorious spot.

coffs harbour coffs harbour lifeguards drownings editors picks moonee beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and "crazy” - local residents come to grips with shocking news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction

    Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    premium_icon Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    News It's taken the duo more than a decade of hard work and dedication.