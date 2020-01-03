Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island Point

A 13-year-old Gympie girl was stung by something in the water at Rainbow Beach on New Year's Eve. Photo: Contributed.

A BATHER has reportedly received urgent first aid on the beach near Double Island Point, after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a suspected jellyfish sting.

The unconfirmed report, posted on social media, said friends and a nurse who stopped to help, came to the aid of the victim and administered first aid.

It is among similar reports of stings of unidentified jellyfish in the area this week.

One mother reported her 13 year old daughter was stung on New Year’s Eve, at the lagoon near Double Island Point and was still visibly injured four days later.

“We couldn’t see any bluebottles, only the blubbery clear jellyfish,” she said.

“A friend had a tentacle touch her hand, but it was a clear tentacle and quite painful.”

Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving Club president Shane Handy said jellyfish sings, including from bluebottles were common enough in certain conditions and were often treated by lifesavers.

“But we don’t have Irukandji jellyfish because of the surf,” he said.

The species has been associated with injuries in calm water on the western side of Fraser Island, not that far north of Rainbow Beach.

Queensland Ambulance Service representatives said they were unaware of any serious medical emergency linked to jellyfish stings near Rainbow Beach.

But not far north, a person was reported to have suffered a severe sting on the western side of Fraser Island about 3.30pm yesterday.

The RACQ Lifeflight Helicopter flew to the scene and helped with treatment, according to reports supported by QAS.

The sting follows a safety warning from Surf Lifesaving Queensland about possible irukandji stings off the western coast of Fraser Island.

A woman in her 20s was reported stung by an Irukandji jellyfish on Sunday.

SLSQ Wide Bay co-ordinator Julie Davis said anyone thought to have been stung should dial triple-0 and visit a hospital immediately.

Marine venom expert Jamie Seymour said there was little data to inform scientists about the behaviour of the Irukandji jellyfish as far south as Fraser Island, which is thought to be the southern limit of their habitat.