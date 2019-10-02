Search for swimmer enters second day

Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene.

Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene. Zizi Averill

UPDATE 6AM: POLICE and other agencies have returned to where a swimmer went missing to continue the search for the person.

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are searching the area around Araluen Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge for a person reported missing at about 5.45pm.

The person was at the cascades with a group of friends before they were reported missing.

It is understood SES are en route to the scene.

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Finch Hatton Gorge following reports of a missing swimmer.

The alarm was raised about 5.30pm, but nothing has been confirmed.

More police crews are on the way. No more is known at this time.