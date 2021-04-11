Swimmer dies after being pulled from water at Coast beach

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sebastien de Paula said the drowning of a man at Peregian Beach was a "very traumatising" incident for the victim's family and those involved.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sebastien de Paula said the drowning of a man at Peregian Beach was a "very traumatising" incident for the victim's family and those involved.

A swimmer has drowned at a popular Sunshine Coast beach in what has been described as a "traumatising" incident.

The best efforts of lifeguards and paramedics failed to save the man who was pulled from the water at Peregian Beach on Sunday morning.

Surf Life Saving Queensland confirmed the swimmer was pulled from the water around 10.30am, north of the patrolled area.

Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Man suffers multiple burns in hinterland incident

Duty officer Sebastien de Paula said it was a "very traumatising and sad" incident.

"There were lots of people around, the markets are on, it's a particularly busy day," he said.

"(The swimmer) was assisted by another man who raised the alarm (to lifeguards).

"Conditions are particularly unstable with lots of rips outside the flagged area."

It is the third drowning in the past 24 hours.

A man in his mid-twenties drowned after being pulled from the waters of a popular swimming hole near Cairns at 5.10pm Saturday.

In a third incident, a 59-year-old Queensland man drowned near Byron Bay yesterday.

Surf Life Saving Queensland extended thoughts and sympathies to the Peregian Beach swimmer's loved ones.

They said it was a reminder to only swim between the red and yellow flags.

SLSQ will work with authorities including Queensland Ambulance Service and the Queensland Coroner.