Swim superstars to compete at monster Gympie carnival

SWIMMING: Competitors will be turned into superstars at the Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival on December 7 at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

The Gympie Times will livestream the event on its website to showcase the talent in the region.

The Gympie Gold Fins swimming club anticipates about 300 swimmers will compete, club member James Hadley being one of them.

Hadley first dived into the pool as a four-year-old and six years later started swimming competitively.

“My first coach when I was 10 at Nanango suggested to Mum and I that I start swimming competitively,” he said.

“He saw something in me and I have been swimming (competitively) since.

“It is such a fun sport and it is good to be able to go to new places.”

With the event less than a month away, Hadley said it was exciting the event was going to be livestreamed.

“It is something different,” he said.

“I am excited by the races. There will be some good competition for me. I have been swimming training seven times a week and going to the gym three times a week.

“Breaststroke is my best.”

The 16-year-old will be in action in seven events on the day and he is aiming for some personal bests.

“I will be competing in the 200m individual medley, 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle,” he said.

“I am a middle distance swimmer but I am working on improving my sprint swims because most of the breaststroke events are the shorter distances.

“My goal is to PB in the 100m and 50m breaststroke, in the 100m one minute 10 secs and 50m around the 32 secs or 31 secs mark.”

Hadley hopes to make his nationals dream a reality and will use the event as preparation.

For more about the club, email gympie­@widebayswimming.org.au or visit gympiegoldfins.org.au.