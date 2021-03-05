Swim star suffers shock heartbreak

Emily Seebohm suffers second shock heartbreak after split with radio host

The year-long relationship between Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Emily Seebohm and Brisbane radio host David "Luttsy" Lutteral is over.

The high-profile couple, who began dating in 2019 after Seebohm's messy split from fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin, have reportedly parted ways because of their clashing lifestyles.

The duo had been a prominent feature on Brisbane's social scene and were spotted out together as recently as December at a race meeting.

Seebohm, 28, had even joked about getting married to the 44-year-old Nova breakfast presenter when she shared a post on social media last year that suggested a proposal was in her future.

"She's suggesting it's my move, my move would obviously be to propose," Lutteral responded, when discussing the post on radio. "It's nice to know that's where her head's at."

Emily Seebohm and Luttsy together in isolation. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Seebohm spent two months in Budapest late last year competing in the International Swimming League and the Courier Mail says they separated shortly after her return.

The two-time Olympic relay gold medal winner has since wiped all photographs of Lutteral from her Instagram page.

It's the second public split Seebohm has been forced to endure after her messy separation from Larkin.

Larkin and Seebohm were the golden couple of Australian swimming, dating for three years before the backstrokers split over accusations he was cheating.

Seebohm repeatedly took aim at Larkin on social media in the aftermath of their ugly break-up but he denied her accusations and has since moved on with law student Sinead Cronin.

Mitchell Larkin and Sinead Cronin. Picture: @mitchell.larkin/Instagram

Seebohm began 2021 by publicly revealing her two-year struggle with an eating disorder.

Seebohm posted a heartfelt confession to Instagram, revealing her unhealthy obsession with losing weight resulted in bingeing, purging, taking laxatives and skipping meals.

She also admitted to being embarrassed whenever she wore swimwear.

The 28-year-old vowed to treat her body better in 2021, and hoped her story would encourage others battling eating disorders to do the same.

Originally published as Swim star suffers shock heartbreak

They were often photographed at social events.

David Lutteral and Emily Seebohm at Eagle Farm races.