Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie could be in for some storms in the coming 24 hours.
Gympie could be in for some storms in the coming 24 hours.
News

Sweltering temps could lead to storms for Gympie later today

JOSH PRESTON
6th Jan 2021 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gympie could see sweltering temperatures turn into thunderstorms by this afternoon with more to come tomorrow, according to the weather bureau.

Both the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone have predicted a maximum temperature of 34C for the Gold City today, which would be the hottest top felt in the region so far for the young year.

Weatherzone has Gympie sitting on 31.5C as of 12.40pm.

The BoM forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in Gympie for the rest of the day, “most likely” developing at some point this afternoon with a chance of a storm stretching into the evening.

The chance of showers doubles to 80 per cent tomorrow, with possible rainfall expected to be between 15 and 25mm according to the BoM.

A thunderstorm is “likely” tomorrow, with light winds becoming a south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon and getting lighter in the late evening.

Rain remains likely for the rest of the week.

For the latest Gympie forecasts click here.

bureau of meteorology gympie news gympie region gympie weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie’s reputation is changing in the state’s southeast

        Premium Content How Gympie’s reputation is changing in the state’s southeast

        News OPINION: Mayor Glen Hartwig says Queensland is discovering what the region’s residents have always known

        NAMED: One person to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: One person to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News Here’s a look at the matter listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        ‘Dream come true’ Rainbow teen joins iconic racing brand

        Premium Content ‘Dream come true’ Rainbow teen joins iconic racing brand

        News 17-year-old Bayley Hall signs on to drive with one of the world’s most legendary...

        'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

        Premium Content 'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

        News A girl has been caught on camera dicing with death