Sweltering temps could lead to storms for Gympie later today

Gympie could be in for some storms in the coming 24 hours.

Gympie could see sweltering temperatures turn into thunderstorms by this afternoon with more to come tomorrow, according to the weather bureau.

Both the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone have predicted a maximum temperature of 34C for the Gold City today, which would be the hottest top felt in the region so far for the young year.

Weatherzone has Gympie sitting on 31.5C as of 12.40pm.

The BoM forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in Gympie for the rest of the day, “most likely” developing at some point this afternoon with a chance of a storm stretching into the evening.

The chance of showers doubles to 80 per cent tomorrow, with possible rainfall expected to be between 15 and 25mm according to the BoM.

A thunderstorm is “likely” tomorrow, with light winds becoming a south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon and getting lighter in the late evening.

Rain remains likely for the rest of the week.

