Sweet relief as Gympie gets 80mm overnight

THE Gympie region went to sleep with the tap of rain on the roof and woke up with wet grass, fuller tanks and enough in the gauge in some areas to do a post-rain dance.

Since 9am yesterday Gympie recorded 81mm of rain in town a figures two thirds of the area's total recorded rainfall this year before yesterday's fall and above the highest prediction of this week's total of 75mm.

In the Mary Valley Dagun was blessed with 51mm, while Kandanga and Imbil received 38mm and 34mm, while to the north Tiaro recorded 62mm and Sexton 65mm.

Gympie's southern coastal and hinterland neighbours were doubly blessed with recordings of 198mm at Tewantin, 175mm at Noosa Heads and 122mm at Cooroy.

Gympie region rainfall since 9am yesterday

Fishermans Pocket: 93mm

Gympie: 81mm

Goomboorian: 63mm

Cedar Pocket Dam: 59mm

Dagun: 51mm

Kandanga: 38mm

Imbil: 34mm

Sexton: 65mm

Tiaro: 62mm

Borumba Dam: 41mm

Brooyar: 38mm

Double Island Point: 25mm

Close by:

Tewantin: 198mm

Noosa heads: 175mm

Cooroy: 122mm

Boreen Point: 97mm

Kin Kin: 87mm

Maryborough: 40mm

Gympie's BoM rain forecast

Wednesday: 4 to 8 mm

Thursday: 10 to 20 mm

Friday: 1 to 5 mm

Saturday: 2 to 10 mm

Sunday: 6 to 30 mm

EARLIER: Will the Gympie skies deliver this week?

WET and sticky is the order of the week but how much rain will come from the combination is yet to be seen.

Showers are predicted, with a 70 - 90% chance of actualising this week, but the amount that will fall from the sky could be anywhere from 24mm and 75 mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While the chance of showers is high, heavier falls will be isolated until the end of the week, forecaster James Thompson said, when Sunday hopefully sees a wetter outcome.

"Stronger onshore winds will be increasing on the weekend - as will the chance and depth of showers,” he said.

Gympie's weekly weather forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Frances Klein

The top temperature will remain at 31 degrees this week, two degrees above average for March, before it drops back slightly on Sunday to 29 degrees.

A dew point of 21-24 for most of the week will produce humid conditions, which is not atypical for this time of year, he said.

