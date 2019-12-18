Sweet letter from young beekeeper lifts spirits

The buzz of excitement at Oliver Greenup's school wasn’t just to do with the last days of the year. Capilano Honey met with one of our youngest beekeepers.

It's never too soon to start keeping bees, as Coorparoo State School student Oliver Greenup has shown.

The Year 1 student wrote to Hive + Wellness, the company behind Australia's iconic honey brand Capilano, seeking advice on how to follow his dream.

"I really like your honey," Oliver began. "I also have a stingless beehive at my house. When I grow up, I want to be a beekeeper. What can I do to learn to be a good beekeeper?"

Given the average age of beekeepers is 59 years old, the letter was an inspirational request for Capilano.

Capilano mascot Phoebee the Honey Bee visited Oliver and his classmates at Coorparoo Primary School last Thursday to share a few tips and get Oliver started on his beekeeping journey.

Phoebee presented Oliver with a beekeeper starter kit, including a hive and beekeeping equipment from Nuplas Apiarist Supplies.

Oliver's classmates were also included in the fun, each receiving a bee book, seeded paper and a 220g Twist and Squeeze pack of Capilano's Australian honey.

Grade 1 students talk with Phoebee the Honey Bee and Oliver (right) at the school. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop

Hive + Wellness COO Ben McKee said it was wonderful to connect with such a group of interested and engaged students, and help them understand where honey comes from, and why we would be in such trouble without bees.

"Given the average age of beekeepers is 59 years old, and beekeepers are currently going through difficult times in Queensland, it is heart-warming that a young boy potentially represents the next generation and future of beekeepers," Mr McKee said.

"The drought has decimated availability of water, pollen and nectar and many Queensland beekeepers are struggling to keep their bees alive, let alone producing honey. We've seen some beekeepers doing it very tough in the last few weeks, so Oliver's letter really lifted our spirits."

"Honey bees are so important to Australia's agriculture and to the food we eat every day," he said.

"Honey bees are so important to Australia's agriculture and to the food we eat every day," he said.

"Lunchbox favourites like apples, avocado and blueberries all depend to a large extent on pollination by industrious honey bees.