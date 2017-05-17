Sweet days ahead with best on Show

EARLY EXPERIENCE: Fletcher Brown from RSVP Droughtmasters at Windera, north of Murgon at this years Gympie Show.

STUD and prime cattle judging get under way early at Gympie Showgrounds Thursday morning, with excellent line-ups, particularly from the featured droughtmaster breed.

The stud cattle will be presented from 8am and the prime beef from 9am.

Show president Joe Mooney was delighted at the more than 200 nominations before the judges.

"We're down from RSVP Droughtmasters at Windera, north of Murgon,” Graham Brown said, as his son, Fletcher (page 1) helped out and got some early years dung on his boots.

"We would call what we're on marginal country and they just thrive on it.”

"Yum,” said Anette Bambling as she helped fruit and vegetable judge Colin Dabelstein sample the paw paw, at the starting end of a long table full of delicious local produce.

GROWING INDUSTRY: Judge Mike Smith with some of the top quality ginger entered in this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Exhibitor Joe Kiernan said hydroponics, as he had on display, could help with that and was "the way of the future”.

Feature crop, ginger, was rapidly becoming one of the region's big agricultural industries, according to Katarina Keating, of the Australian Ginger Industry Association.

Her husband Jason was judging the crop, along with Department of Agriculture technical adviser Mike Smith.

Chief dairy steward Ray Zerner was more than pleased with the 149 milkers on show, especially with the state of the industry.

"It's a good reflection on the show, and the sponsors had a lot to do with it too,” he said.

Honey judge Hamish Lamb was looking forward to the sweet job of trying out the honey exhibits, with entries from as far as Kingaroy, Bundaberg and Maryborough.