‘Sweet daughter, special friend’: Coast crash victim mourned

Crash victim Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic, who had just graduated from Riverside Christian College.

A SWEET daughter and beautiful high school graduate.

A loving sister and girlfriend and special friend to all.

Those were among the words used to describe Sharlene Urosevic, 18, who tragically lost her fight this week after a horror crash at Iveragh more than three weeks ago.

The Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Her family had kept a vigil by her side at Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital since that time.

A Go Fund Me page, started by the family's close friend, Tash Smith, raised funds so they didn't have to worry about bills or money while they stayed with Sharlene.

Those words were used by Ms Smith to describe Sharlene, who had celebrated her formal at Riverside Christian College in Maryborough the night before the crash that would claim her life.

The community has thrown its support behind the family, raising $9455 via the Go Fund Me page.

Sharlene's mother had flown in from overseas to be with her daughter, according to the post on the Go Fund Me page.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman from Riverside Christian College declined to comment on the tragedy.

But earlier this week, the link to the Go Fund Me page was shared on the school's Facebook page in support of their graduate.

Posting on Facebook last week, Sharlene's sister Jaydene said it was good to her sister's life had been filled with people who adored her as much as her family did.

"I would like to say a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who has given us all so much love and support over the last week," she wrote.

"It's truly overwhelming and not one message, call or donation has gone unnoticed.

"So thank you all so much for your ongoing love.

"My sister has always been a selfless and caring person and it's beautiful to see her life has been filled with like minded people who adore her as much as we do."

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations and continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.