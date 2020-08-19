Sweet combo: Bundy business releasing new snack
A BUNDABERG business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.
Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.
The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional 250g sized block.
Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel Chocolate will be available in Coles supermarkets across the country from August 31 and New Zealand from August 24.