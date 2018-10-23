Swarm of angry bees attacks man near Gympie region school

The man was rushed to hospital with multiple stings and difficulty breathing.

The man was rushed to hospital with multiple stings and difficulty breathing.

A MAN is recovering in Gympie Hospital tonight after being attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees at Kanigan, near the Glenwood State School this afternoon.

A hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had developed breathing difficulties after being stung repeatedly on the face and neck.

The attack took place on public land in Doels Rd, about 2.30pm, he said.

Well known Gympie bee keeper Athol Craig said people with an allergy to bee venom could obtain an antihistamine Epipen allowing emergency treatment.

"Fortunately, not many people have this allergy,” he said.

The man was rushed to hospital with multiple stings and difficulty breathing. Mike Richards GLA170818BEES

Manufacturers warn patients to disclose any health problems to their doctors and to immediately seek medical attention as well, because of possibly dangerous side effects.

"Bees are swarming at the moment, after the rain,” Mr Craig said. "They swarm whenever there is a lot of nectar and pollen.

"Trees that put last year's late rain into growth are putting recent falls into flowering,” he said.

On the good side, he predicted an excellent season for honey production.