Swans and Devils to lock horns in stadium blockbuster     

The stage is set for the Sunshine Coast Women's Rugby League grand final at the Stadium. Chandelle Nagel from Maroochydore and Gympie's Lucy Vella with the trophy.

IT'S graced some of the game's biggest names, now Sunshine Coast Stadium will turn its spotlight to the region's superstar women.

The same turf that saw Damien Cook, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Sam Burgess lock horns earlier this season, is set for a full day of action to showcase women's grand finals.

Matches kick off on Sunday from 10am with under 14s and u-16s playing curtain raisers for the open women's at 2pm where Maroochydore Swans clash with the Gympie Devils.

Maroochydore Swans Women's coach Jordan Dwyer said his chargers had created a real "buzz" around the whole club.

"Hoping for a sea of green. Our men missed the finals for the first time in ages, but the club have really got behind us," Dwyer said.

"We're really excited and expecting a lot to turn out. This week has just been about getting ready to rip in.

"This season the competition is a whole different beast. It's so strong.

"The next couple of years it will take off. I think it will be the strongest regional centre in the country. It's a testament to the region and junior development."

Gympie, who qualified for the grand final by beating Sunday's opponents Maroochydore, have had itchy feet ever since in anticipation.

Lock forward Lucy Vella said she "just wants to get going".

Gympie's Lucy Vella and Chantelle Nagel from Maroochydore with the trophy.

"I'm pretty nervous, but pretty excited too," Vella said days out from the big dance.

"The two weeks rest has been good, it's been a tough season on the body.

"The joints get a bit bruised and sore, but one game left to push through it all. I'm pumped."

Sunshine Coast Rugby League President Glen Peatling said having the event at the stadium was a reward to the competition.

"We're hoping to make this a marquee event. So we hired the stadium and put every final there," Mr Peatling said.

"The sport continues to go from strength to strength. We've gone from five teams last year, to eight.

"The hope is that all the young ladies come in but hang around. We're making it a big corporate function.

"It should be a great day, they've earned it."