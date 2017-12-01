Sutherlands' wedding a case of practical magic

SPECIAL DAY: Bruce, Ivy and Tegan Sutherland celebrate the couple's wedding in the Mary Valley and (below) Tegan and Bruce together.

SPECIAL DAY: Bruce, Ivy and Tegan Sutherland celebrate the couple's wedding in the Mary Valley and (below) Tegan and Bruce together. Saymilk

SIMPLE choices can often leave lasting impressions, and for Tegan Bowers and Bruce Sutherland the practical choices were the driving force behind their unforgettable wedding day.

With a jack-of-all-trades ring bearer, a DJ, and lolly bar, the now-Mrs Sutherland said the couple's choices for their June 17 ceremony came together to become a special moment in time.

It was a spirit started early, she said, with her wedding dress.

"When I first tried on the dress I hated it,” she said.

Loving the bottom of the champagne dress, but describing the top with a succinct "it was horrible”, she found a remarkably simple solution.

She moved the sleeves down and the rest, as they say, was history.

"It was the perfect dress because I made it my own,” she said.

It was not the only challenge ahead of the big day which became magic through simple practicality.

The decision to have no bridesmaids or groomsmen was another.

"I had more friends than Bruce, I would have had to pick and choose,” she said.

Tegan and Bruce Sutherland on their wedding day. Saymilk

It was a choice which had an upside, with Bruce's 11-year-old daughter Ivy taking centre stage in the couple's celebrations with their friends and family, including her parents Rodney and Selina Bowers, and Bruce's parents Raelene and Clarence Sutherland.

Kandanga's Honey Bees Farm was the venue, not only perfectly placed between their homes but also suggested by a friend who had started work there.

"It just sort of fell in our lap,” Mrs Sutherland said.

The "traditional” reception and speeches also had an amusing twist, with guests' sweet tooths kicking in early and often.

"I had to keep saying 'please don't hit up the lolly bar until dessert'”, she said.

It also turned out their MC and music master, DJ Warren, may have been a touch too good, with guests on the dance floor well before the couple had had their first dance.

Settled on Symphony, by Clear Bandit, Tegan eventually had to send one of her friends up to find out when it would be played so she and Bruce could join in.

And it won't be long before the new family grows, with the couple expecting their first child together in late June.