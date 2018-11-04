Sustainability the key at Mary Valley Fishing Classic

Fishing: AS keen anglers headed to the Mary Valley for the fishing classic, one organiser stole the show as he went to great lengths to ensure the fish swam away.

Borumba Dam Fish Stocking Association secretary Rob Thompson was determined to see this golden perch fight another day.

"I think the fish came up too quick off the bottom of the dam and with that they get gas pushed up in their stomach,” he said.

"The only way you get them to survive is to get the air out of their swim bladder. What I did was out a needle into his swim bladder and released the air and gases out of his stomach so he can go back to the bottom. Happily the fish did swim away.”

The fishing classic is catch and release and the fish must swim away to be counted as an entry.

'It is no good having an event like this if you are going to see dead fish swimming about. It is something you don't want to see,” Thompson said.

"It is money that we have paid to put these fingerlings in the dam, so we do want to see the fish swim away.

"If there are people who want to take a few for dinner do so, but if you don't want it then make sure it does swim away.”

Thompson has been doing these competitions for about 12 years and knows the drill to ensure the fish swims away.

"All the fish species are the same, as long as you know where the swim bladder is in the fish and the needle goes in the right spot,” he said.

"Once the needle goes in, you will see the air bubbles at the end of the needle.

"I make sure all the air bubbles are out and out the fish over the side of the boat, give him some fresh water and finger in the mouth before you let it go.”