Sustainability meets style at new Mary Street business

A HAIR salon in the heart of Mary Street has undergone a transformation, as the new owner hopes to lead the way in the region’s sustainable salon services.

Gympie’s Katie Baker recently took over the empty salon space in the middle of Mary Street, and in just four weeks was able to get her new business up and running.

A hairdresser of more than 10 years, Mrs Baker said she wanted to bring a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to the industry, something she believes is lacking in the Gympie region.

“We wanted to give people the option to reduce their footprint when using everyday salon services,” she said.

“I am really particular with the services I want to to offer, and the vision I had for the business and we wanted to be sustainable, eco-friendly and reduce chemical use.

“Our colour is an ammonia and chemical free formula, all of our packaging is recyclable, and our foil is reusable.”

Mrs Baker said she was also looking into working with a sustainable salon company which collects hair trimmings and unused product and re-purposes them.

Mrs Baker said from coming up with the idea to open a new salon, to getting it open for business took her only a matter of weeks.

“This isn’t the first salon I’ve had, so getting it ready set up-wise I had an idea of what to do,” she said,

“I’ve been hairdressing for nearly 12 years now, but I’ve just had some time off as we have two little kids,” she said.

“My oldest little boy is five, and I’ve had five years off at home but he’s starting Prep next year so we thought now was the time to do this.

“So we were up and running in about four weeks, it didn’t take very long.”

Excited to welcome her first clients from this week, Mrs Baker said the reception from the community so far had been great.

“It’s our first week open, and it’s been really exciting,” she said.

“We have only a handful of appointments left this week and the first couple of Saturdays have been booked out.”

For now, Mrs Baker will be running the show on her own, creating a one-on-one experience for clients.

“I have mostly worked alone, and I think it’s really nice to offer that, so for the moment it will just be myself.”