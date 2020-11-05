Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kate Baker, the owner of Wild Mane Hair Co on Mary St
Kate Baker, the owner of Wild Mane Hair Co on Mary St
News

Sustainability meets style at new Mary Street business

Maddie Manwaring
5th Nov 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HAIR salon in the heart of Mary Street has undergone a transformation, as the new owner hopes to lead the way in the region’s sustainable salon services.

Gympie’s Katie Baker recently took over the empty salon space in the middle of Mary Street, and in just four weeks was able to get her new business up and running.

A hairdresser of more than 10 years, Mrs Baker said she wanted to bring a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to the industry, something she believes is lacking in the Gympie region.

“We wanted to give people the option to reduce their footprint when using everyday salon services,” she said.

“I am really particular with the services I want to to offer, and the vision I had for the business and we wanted to be sustainable, eco-friendly and reduce chemical use.

Katie outside her new sustainable salon Wild Mane Hair Co on Mary St
Katie outside her new sustainable salon Wild Mane Hair Co on Mary St

“Our colour is an ammonia and chemical free formula, all of our packaging is recyclable, and our foil is reusable.”

Mrs Baker said she was also looking into working with a sustainable salon company which collects hair trimmings and unused product and re-purposes them.

Mrs Baker said from coming up with the idea to open a new salon, to getting it open for business took her only a matter of weeks.

“This isn’t the first salon I’ve had, so getting it ready set up-wise I had an idea of what to do,” she said,

“I’ve been hairdressing for nearly 12 years now, but I’ve just had some time off as we have two little kids,” she said.

“My oldest little boy is five, and I’ve had five years off at home but he’s starting Prep next year so we thought now was the time to do this.

“So we were up and running in about four weeks, it didn’t take very long.”

Excited to welcome her first clients from this week, Mrs Baker said the reception from the community so far had been great.

“It’s our first week open, and it’s been really exciting,” she said.

“We have only a handful of appointments left this week and the first couple of Saturdays have been booked out.”

For now, Mrs Baker will be running the show on her own, creating a one-on-one experience for clients.

“I have mostly worked alone, and I think it’s really nice to offer that, so for the moment it will just be myself.”

eco friendly gympie businesses gympie hairdressers gympie hair salon hair salons sustainability
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        News Police believe he may have changed his appearance

        Local councillor gives it a go at Cooloola Coast Bowls Club

        Premium Content Local councillor gives it a go at Cooloola Coast Bowls Club

        News The club had a very noisy seven days both on and off the green this week

        Police release name of man linked to Gympie murder case

        Premium Content Police release name of man linked to Gympie murder case

        News Police say the 38-year-old may have changed his features by shaving his beard and...

        VOTE NOW: 34 teachers are in the running to be Gympie’s best

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 34 teachers are in the running to be Gympie’s best

        News Gympie teachers have had a gargantuan task put in front of them this year. But if...