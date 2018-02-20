Menu
Bradley James Williams was running a large-scale drug operation from his Cooran home.
News

Suspicious packages uncover major drug operation

Chloe Lyons
by
20th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE discovered a large-scale drug operation when they began monitoring the mail of a Cooran man who sold $360,000 worth of marijuana in 20 months.

Bradley James Williams, 48, would get pounds of marijuana sent from South Australia to his address at $3500 each before on-selling them to six regular buyers.

The operation - which ran between January 2015 and September 2016 - netted Williams $18,000 a month and it's estimated he sold 83 pounds before he was caught by police.

Police searched Williams' home after they received information he had recently been sent another parcel and found a pound of marijuana, three bags containing 112g each of the drug and another 456g in a vacuum sealed bag.

He yesterday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to single counts of drug trafficking, drug possession in excess of 500g and possession of anything used in the commission of a crime.

The court heard the crimes were to feed Williams' and his partner's "significant drug habits" and they were smoking 1.5 ounces of the drug each week.

Williams' criminal history spans back to 1987 and he's been convicted of several drug offences including for production and possession.

He was also charged with attempted arson after he tried to light the Pomona pub on fire because he was upset with the price of alcohol in 2005.

Williams was subject to a suspended sentence during the first six months of his trafficking, which he was handed down in Noosa Magistrates Court for drug offences.

Judge John Robertson activated Williams' suspended sentence and ordered he serve a total of 4.5 years in prison with parole eligibility after 16 months.

