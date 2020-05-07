Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPICIOUS: Police are investigating the death of a man at Cooloola Cove.
SUSPICIOUS: Police are investigating the death of a man at Cooloola Cove.
News

‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

Arthur Gorrie
7th May 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the potentially suspicious death of a 44-year-old man at Cooloola Cove.

Tin Can Bay police were conducting a welfare check in an Atlantis Ave home to conduct a welfare check, a police representative said yesterday.

They found the body of a man, believed to have been the resident and who may have been dead for “a number of weeks,” the representative said.

“The cause of the man’s death is still to be determined, and police are working to establish the surrounding circumstances.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Atlantis Ave over the past month, or who have any further information, to come forward.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink and provide information using the online suspicious activity form, 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

People can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        premium_icon 100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        News 19 per cent of Gympie’s volunteer firefighters have yet to apply as the QFES deadline looms.

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Coronavirus Gympie: Boaties too far from home

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: Boaties too far from home

        News TWO men rescued after getting into trouble on the water near Tin Can Bay found...

        Qld prison rocked by second death in just 12 hours

        premium_icon Qld prison rocked by second death in just 12 hours

        News A second prisoner has died inside Woodford jail in just 12 hours