Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Crime

Body found in house fire as Homicide Squad investigates

by Angie Raphael
19th Jan 2021 7:05 PM

The Homicide Squad is investigating the "suspicious" death of a man who was found at a home in Perth's southeast after firefighters were called to a blaze.

Firefighters were responding to a house fire on Jannali Way in Armadale about 7.30am on Tuesday when they requested police assistance.

"A man was located inside the residence deceased and his death is deemed to be suspicious," police said in a statement.

A man aged in his 30s, who knew the deceased man, is assisting police.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash camera vision between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as 'Suspicious': body found in house fire

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Reds head to Gympie’s Albert Park

        Premium Content Queensland Reds head to Gympie’s Albert Park

        News PLAY OF THE WEEK: The Queensland Reds will be in Gympie this week as part of their Reds to Regions 2021 tour

        ‘Absolute dream’: Jungle Love’s triumphant return

        Premium Content ‘Absolute dream’: Jungle Love’s triumphant return

        News The director of popular music festival Jungle Love has confirmed it will make a...

        Gympie MP joins search for missing man, after car found

        Premium Content Gympie MP joins search for missing man, after car found

        News The abandoned car of man who has been missing for two weeks was found at or near...

        Strange shape in the sky over Mary Valley

        Strange shape in the sky over Mary Valley

        Community As drenching rain and storms hit the coast on Saturday a strange shape in the sky...