A BAUPLE man has been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a snake, suspected of being a taipan.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter Service says it received a call about 12.20pm Monday and the man was treated on the scene by airborne paramedics.

He was taken from Bauple to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition, a rescue service representative said this morning.