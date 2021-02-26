Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bright flash of light was spotted in the sky on the Fraser Coast and in Bundaberg.
A bright flash of light was spotted in the sky on the Fraser Coast and in Bundaberg.
News

Suspected space junk lights up night sky

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2021 12:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reports are flooding across the Fraser Coast of a bright object burning up across the night sky.

The object was also spotted in Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast, according to reports on social media on Thursday night.

Higgins Storm Chasing posted about the sightings, saying the object appeared to burn up as it entered Earth's atmosphere.

"We are yet to confirm what this is, however early visual indications suggest it may be space junk burning up," the post read.

Dozens of people have shared photos and video of the rare sighting on social media.

Karra Adams from Bundaberg said she felt her house shake as she watched.

Sebastian Payne from Hervey Bay said it sounded like a jet flying low.

Fallon Renee Carson said it was strange to watch,

"I saw it myself and was shocked at how slow it was and how long it was visible for," she wrote.

space
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battlers given 3 months to find new home

        Premium Content Battlers given 3 months to find new home

        News Gympie’s only commercial caravan park will be shut permanently after years of controversy and neglect

        Veteran meets with teens who vandalised M’boro war memorial

        Premium Content Veteran meets with teens who vandalised M’boro war memorial

        News A Fraser Coast ex-serviceman has spoken with a the young men involved in damaging a...

        WATCH: Police raids net alleged drug trafficking syndicate

        Premium Content WATCH: Police raids net alleged drug trafficking syndicate

        Crime 17 arrests were made in two days and 68 charges laid after 13 search warrants were...

        Man threatened to drive car into power pole in DV incident

        Premium Content Man threatened to drive car into power pole in DV incident

        Crime A magistrate has described a highway domestic violence incident as frightening and...