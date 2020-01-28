Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        premium_icon Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        Business Jeanswest owes $50m to 1200 creditors, including its staff.

        ‘Help me’: Escort’s frantic call during sex attack

        premium_icon ‘Help me’: Escort’s frantic call during sex attack

        News No jail time for Timothy William Ogilvie who attacked woman.

        39 cute photos of Gympie kids heading back to school

        premium_icon 39 cute photos of Gympie kids heading back to school

        News There were smiles all around as Gympie region kids headed back to school today.