Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Surviving fish tested after NSW mass kills

17th Jun 2019 5:39 PM

Surviving fish in the lower Darling River will be tested by NSW authorities to determine the impact two recent mass deaths had on the population.

Millions of fish were killed in a 40 kilometre stretch of the Darling River near Menindee in December and January, with an expert panel of scientists attributing the loss to a lack of water in the Murray-Darling river system due to drought and excess use by irrigators.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries on Monday announced it will sample the remaining fish populations in the lower Darling River next week.

"This critical research will allow us to determine the extent of the impact from the fish kill events; report an estimate on the number of fish that survived and their current condition, and guide management actions in the region to protect and recover native fish populations," Sarah Fairfull from DPI Fisheries said in a statement.

"More than 500km of the lower Darling was unaffected by these fish kill events, which provides DPI Fisheries scientists with the ability to compare populations and to support the restoration of the affected reach."

More Stories

editors picks fish kill nsw

Top Stories

    Man accused of riding horse in pub faces Gympie Court

    premium_icon Man accused of riding horse in pub faces Gympie Court

    News A southside man accused of riding a horse into a pub will be sentenced next week.

    • 17th Jun 2019 5:31 PM
    Good news for the Gympie family of tiny little Winona

    premium_icon Good news for the Gympie family of tiny little Winona

    News Tiny Winona was born weighing only 1035g and needed help breathing

    • 17th Jun 2019 5:13 PM
    Lives at risk in Gympie region neighbourhood 'no-man's land'

    premium_icon Lives at risk in Gympie region neighbourhood 'no-man's land'

    News Perrett pledges to back ambulance campaign for 6000 residents

    • 17th Jun 2019 5:08 PM
    Gympie Hammers beat Dolphins to end 20-year drought

    premium_icon Gympie Hammers beat Dolphins to end 20-year drought

    News 'It was sort of a milestone for us. Our defence was outstanding'

    • 17th Jun 2019 4:51 PM