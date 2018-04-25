Survival of Gympie's fastest

GYMPIE'S Chris Pagel won his second Queensland Production Sedan title at Kingaroy last Saturday, beating Gympie driver Tim Atkin.

The friendly rivalry continued between the two for a great battle between the race leaders.

Pagel and Atkin gave spectators plenty of action as the two battled the entire race for the top podium position.

Fans watched in anticipation as the lead swapped between the two, producing some great overtakes.

Pagel secured victory by 0.9 seconds.

"It has been a good contest between us and I grew up watching him,” Pagel said.

"He is one of the best drivers in our class and you know when you beat him you have beaten the best.”

Pagel came into this race off a Maryborough crash and said he was not hopeful of his chances.

"It was a bit of a surprise win. I recovered well from the crash in Maryborough” he said.

"The old man and I did a bit of work on the car to get it ready.”

The 40-lap distance of the final was run without a single stoppage which, in itself, was a credit to the drivers, for the professional conduct in which the event was conducted.

Due to the lack of stops, Pagel is now the holder of the Kingaroy Speedway 40-lap Production Sedan lap record, which stands at 12:11:703.

Atkin came home second - less than a second from the lead. He suffered a blown tyre on the main straight in the final lap just metres from the finish.

Gympie's Brett Baxter was seventh while Daniel Henshaw and Josh Crang both qualified for the final but failed to complete the journey.

A week earlier, Gympie's Jarrod Peacock finished second in the Australian production sedan title.

Gympie's Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway returns for the Gympie Oil, Gas and Battery End of Season Spectacular on May 12.