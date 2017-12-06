Surprises inside 'unassuming' SUV

THEY say looks can be deceiving and the Mazda CX9 takes this to heart.

While the all-wheel drive looks like an unassuming family SUV, on the road it has everything you could want from a car - and a bit more.

For those looking for a rich and luxurious driving experience, the Azami model I drove offers it in spades, with leather-seated comfort, sport mode, electronic everything and seven seats for practicality.

While the Azami's $72,000 price range might strike some as a bit high, there is also a $46,000 front-wheel drive Sport, with Touring and Grand Touring options for those seeking middle ground.

The CX9 does suffer some minor hiccups from modern regulations, with the large A pillars creating some blind spots and the Lane-Keep assist can sometimes feel like it's hijacking your drive but this can be switched off.

If you like your family and like your driving, then the CX9 is a great way to bring both worlds together.