Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Surprises inside 'unassuming' SUV

Scott Kovacevic test drives the Mazda CX9 in Gympie.
Scott Kovacevic test drives the Mazda CX9 in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
by byline_email, #text

THEY say looks can be deceiving and the Mazda CX9 takes this to heart.

While the all-wheel drive looks like an unassuming family SUV, on the road it has everything you could want from a car - and a bit more.

For those looking for a rich and luxurious driving experience, the Azami model I drove offers it in spades, with leather-seated comfort, sport mode, electronic everything and seven seats for practicality.

While the Azami's $72,000 price range might strike some as a bit high, there is also a $46,000 front-wheel drive Sport, with Touring and Grand Touring options for those seeking middle ground.

The CX9 does suffer some minor hiccups from modern regulations, with the large A pillars creating some blind spots and the Lane-Keep assist can sometimes feel like it's hijacking your drive but this can be switched off.

If you like your family and like your driving, then the CX9 is a great way to bring both worlds together.

Topics:  car review gympie style magazine mazda cx-9 test drive

Gympie Times
Young Gympie ambo dies after 'incredibly brave battle'

Young Gympie ambo dies after 'incredibly brave battle'

Close friends revealed the news on Saturday, revealing that Miss McNally had lost her battle on Friday night.

Gympie swimmers take on the best

STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Gympie's Jasmine White is racing for Queensland in Adelaide this week.

Gympie swimmers rise to top and take on the best in the nation

Produce the star at Kandanga lunch

Kandanga Kitchen's Rebecca Edmonds and Trent Kirkwood were kept very busy.

All local produce on the menu at Kandanga

How this Gympie barber helped her husband's miracle recovery

Jody Parnaby gives Nathan Anderson a trim at her new barber shop in Gympie Marketplace, called Jody's Cuts, which opened just yesterday.

Jody's new Gympie business is a cut above the rest.

Local Partners