Surprise! You're unlicensed...

Wrong address

A DRIVER whose new address had not yet been put into the Transport Department system found himself unknowingly unlicensed when police pulled him up on March 10, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Phillip Edward Porter, 38, of Gympie, told the court he had updated his licence address, but notice of suspension of his licence had been sent to his old address.

He pleaded guilty to driving while unlicensed because of an accumulation of demerit points.

Police had detected him in a random licence check in Mary St at 6.45am on March 10, police said.

The offence was made more serious by the fact that Porter was on two suspended jail sentences at the time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he was bound to take Porter's licence for a mandatory minimum of six months.

He also fined Porter $250 and extended the operational period of the suspended sentences by one day.

Almost home free

AMAMOOR man Damien Walter Lewis was already home, but not quite home free, when police drug tested him in his driveway on February 6, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty to driving on a probationary licence in Blackgate Rd with the marijuana derivative THC in his saliva.

Lewis told the court he had previously had an ice problem and took marijuana to get to sleep.

"I was actually in my front driveway and was already home,” he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $400 and disqualified him for three months.

Suspended then disqualified

A YOUNG Cooran woman was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for six months when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

Lucy Cullen, 19, told the court she knew she had received fines and that her car was unregistered, but had received nothing saying her licence was suspended.

The court was told police intercepted her on "other matters” on March 3 and found her provisional licence was suspended on February 28.

Vicious cycle

A GYMPIE man found himself caught in a vicious cycle because of an unpaid debt to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Jamie Allan Clark told the court he could have paid the fines if he had a licence, because he would have been able to get a job.

But he did not have a licence because the fines were not paid.

Clark, 26, told the court he lived more than 4km from a shop.

He was driving there to get some money out of the teller machine when police stopped him in Hilton Rd on March 7.

He said SPER wanted a lump sum payment of $300, which he did not have.

"I could have paid it if I could drive,” he said. Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $250 and disqualified him for one month.