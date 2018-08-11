Surprise! Roads still our big issue... but not the only one

ON THIS CORNER: Scott Kovacevic at the intersection of Myall and Pine streets, an intersection readers say needs an upgrade.

ON THIS CORNER: Scott Kovacevic at the intersection of Myall and Pine streets, an intersection readers say needs an upgrade. Renee Albrecht

"FIX our roads.”

It is a very simple message, and one delivered emphatically by residents after our recent call-out to readers on what big problems they want Gympie Regional Council to fix.

While the state of our roads easily dominated the top five spots, it was not the only issue raised.

The state of public facilities on Mary St, foot-and-bike paths and employment were also highlighted by our online readers.

Speed bumps are suggested on Cooinda St. Renee Albrecht

But first, the roads - with Fiona King to start us off:

"Our rural roads need to be maintained, and when they do receive attention, do it properly,” she said.

"Our road was graded so poorly that after the first rain the same corrugations and water gouging had started again as no drains or edges were cleaned.”

Ange Bryant said she had seen a repeating pattern from "outlying areas” over the years from people who had issues with the roads they travel on.

"We are not fringe dwellers ... we pay rates as well and never see any road improvements where there are school buses,” she said.

Nor were the complaints tied to potholes.

Greg Godwin questioned the state of many rural road shoulders, calling them "neglected and dangerous”, while Chris Smith asked whether there had ever been a coherent policy in place at all.

"Council has encouraged people to buy rural properties after the Dam Disaster but want them to drive on tracks that they call roads,” he said.

Stumm Rd has been named as a road in need of line-marking. Renee Albrecht

"Start grading rural roads. I have spoken to council only to be told we should be driving 4x4s on rural roads.”

Bike connections also made the list.

One which lead to the North Gympie Train Station was priority.

"(It's) the only station in town and you can only get there safely by driving,” Andrew McIntosh said.

Sherida Keenan also argued its benefits: "Planned well it could also be flood mitigation as done in Adelaide. Great for cyclists, joggers, (and) mums with pushers.”

It was also suggested that truck drivers needed a designated area to park their trailers overnight.

Some residents from the region's outskirts called for installing more streetlights at Curra - which is soon to be front and centre when the bypass opens.

Rates cracked the "priority” list too.

Astrid Mitch'ells argued we "get nothing for our money compared to other councils”.

Readers want the region's roads fixed. Renee Pilcher

On Mary St, the need for a parenting room was raised.

Danielle Ryan-Mills provided a perfect example of its necessity: "I was happy to feed in public when I had the 'hang' of it, but when I was first learning to breastfeed and trying to get my supply up, I didn't really want to walk around Mary Street with a double breastpump strapped to my chest!

"With eight male councillors and a male mayor looking after us, I sadly don't think a suitable feeding room will be anyone's priority,” she said.

The strategy to attract and support local business was also questioned.

"The region needs more employment for locals,” Astrid Mitch'ells said.

Note: Special mention must go to Brisbane Rd, particularly where it intersects Graham St, Langton Rd and Red Hill Rd, and the Stewart Tce and Horshoebend intersection, which were nominated several times. The council (who get the blame) do not control these, complaints should be to the State Government.

Road rage

Roads that were singled out by readers as bad

Stumm Rd (line marking)

Cooinda St (speed bumps)

Rammutt Rd

Jensen Rd

Neusavale Rd

North Deep Creek Rd

Melawondi Rd

Stewart Rd

Harvey Siding Rd (speed limit)

Waddell Rd

Pine St/Myall St (roundabout)