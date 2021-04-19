Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Crime

Surprise find in man’s pants after street disturbance

Tara Miko
19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man found with a large knife stuffed down his pants near the Whitsunday police station will appear in court next month after creating a disturbance in public.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said officers' attention was drawn to a man acting erratically on Altman Avenue about 3am on April 11.

Officers spoke with a 44-year-old Cannonvale man and a search of his person allegedly found a large knife in his pants.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the man had "no lawful reason" to be carrying the knife at the time.

He was charged with possessing a knife in a public space and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.

More Stories

mackay crime whitsunday crime whitsunday police news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    New sex ed campaign slammed

    New sex ed campaign slammed
    • 19th Apr 2021 9:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HUGE LIST: 76 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content HUGE LIST: 76 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News These 76 men and women are due to face court this morning on a range of matters:

        Five tips: how to score a rental in Gympie

        Premium Content Five tips: how to score a rental in Gympie

        Property Gympie Property Manager Rachael Harratt shares her best tips for securing a rental...

        ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Premium Content ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Health Proposal for pharmacists to join COVID-19 jab rollout sooner

        Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Premium Content Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Crime Palaszczuk Government’s ‘blitz on bail’ cuts reviews, appeals