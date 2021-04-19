Surprise find in man’s pants after street disturbance
A man found with a large knife stuffed down his pants near the Whitsunday police station will appear in court next month after creating a disturbance in public.
Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said officers' attention was drawn to a man acting erratically on Altman Avenue about 3am on April 11.
Officers spoke with a 44-year-old Cannonvale man and a search of his person allegedly found a large knife in his pants.
Senior Sergeant Blain said the man had "no lawful reason" to be carrying the knife at the time.
He was charged with possessing a knife in a public space and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.